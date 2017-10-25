WIBW News Now!

Topeka High vandalism under investigation

by on October 25, 2017 at 1:23 PM (31 mins ago)

Faculty at Topeka High School came to work Wednesday morning to find the school had been vandalized during the overnight hours.

Topeka Public School spokesperson Misty Kruger says two individuals came onto school grounds and spray painted the building, message board and a staff member’s vehicle.

The suspects spray painted cuss words, inappropriate body parts and, on the message board in front of the school, the words “Let The Games Begin.”

District officials do not believe the vandalism is any indication that the school is under threat.  

“If for some reason that does change, we would definitely notify parents and students,” said Kruger. “We always encourage people that if they hear something or see something to please reach out so that we can investigate, but at this point and there’s no active investigation into a threat.”

The spray paint had been removed from the building and message board by early Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle