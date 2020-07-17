Topeka Homicide Suspect Arrested
Boisy Dean Barefield II Image: Shawnee Co Dept of Corrections
The Topeka Police Department arrested a suspect Thursday night in the July 13 homicide death of 66-year-old Harry T. Jenkins.
On Monday, July 13 at around 8:05 p.m. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Clay St. on a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
One victim had non-life threatening injuries and one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The deceased was later identified as Jenkins.
With assistance from the United States Marshals Service, a suspect in the investigation, Boisy Dean Barefield II, 34, of Topeka was located Thursday afternoon and taken into custody in the 3400 block of SW Briarwood Ln.
Barefield II was later arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:
1st Degree Murder
Aggravated Battery
Aggravated Assault
Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Shooting at Occupied Dwelling
At this time all parties involved are believed to be accounted for. Further questions should be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.