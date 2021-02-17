      Breaking News
Evergy Says Odds of More Power Outages Good

Topeka Initiates Walk-In Reporting of Accidents

Feb 16, 2021 @ 9:41pm

Press release

The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase, the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:

-Injury, possible injury or death to any person
-Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
-Hit-and-run incidents
-Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
-Any hazardous material situation
-When the accident results in major traffic congestion
-When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9551 or come down to
the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

