Topeka interim police chief says FBI is investigating Dominique White shooting

Topeka’s interim police chief says the FBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in September, even as the police department’s internal review is nearly complete.

Interim Chief Bill Cochran says the FBI hasn’t contacted him and he doesn’t know when the agency’s investigation into the death of Dominique Tyrell White will conclude.

White was killed September 28th when two officers both fired four times as he fled after a struggle for his gun.

Cochran told The Topeka Capital-Journal Wednesday the police department’s internal review should be completed next week. FBI Special Agent Joel Sealer said the agency wouldn’t comment on whether it’s investigating the shooting.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has determined the officers were justified in shooting White and would not face criminal charges from his office.