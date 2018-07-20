Topeka K-9 officer dies

A Topeka K-9 officer has died. On July 7, Officer Josh Miller, the human partner of Benson, went to check on him in his kennel and found him unresponsive. Officer Miller immediately attempted CPR and took him to an emergency veterinarian, but he died. He was taken to K-State for a necropsy, but they couldn’t figure out how he died.

Benson joined the department earlier this year and was assigned to K-9 Officer Miller. The two had just received certification to work the street a few weeks prior to Benson’s passing.

The department is asking Topekans to keep Officer Miller in their thoughts as he grieves the loss of his partner.