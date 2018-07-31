WIBW News Now!

Topeka Kwik Shop robbed at gunpoint Monday night

by on July 31, 2018 at 3:31 AM (2 hours ago)

A Topeka Kwik Shop was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

Just after 10:45 p.m., police were called to 1414 SW 17th Street. The clerk told them that a male who the clerk thought was Hispanic entered the store wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun. The suspect demanded money, then left in a black SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or Blazer. The vehicle was last seen westbound on SW 17th St. The employees were not hurt. The robber is still on the loose.

If you know more about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.