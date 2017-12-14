WIBW News Now!

Topeka Kwik Shop robbed; suspects still at large

December 14, 2017

Topeka Police are looking for robbery suspects after the Kwik Shop at 102 SE 37th was robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police describe the suspects as two black males, approximately 5-10 and slender, one was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Nike swoosh and black sweatpants while the other was wearing blue beanie shorts with black leggings and a red shirt.

The suspects were seen running east from the business. No one was hurt.

If you know anything about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.