Topeka Kwik Shop robbed; suspects still at large

Topeka Police are looking for robbery suspects after the Kwik Shop at 102 SE 37th was robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police describe the suspects as two black males, approximately 5-10 and slender, one was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Nike swoosh and black sweatpants while the other was wearing blue beanie shorts with black leggings and a red shirt.

The suspects were seen running east from the business. No one was hurt.

If you know anything about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.