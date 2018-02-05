Topeka lawmaker will chair House K-12 Budget Committee

Rep. Fred Patton (R-Topeka) has been named Chairman of the House K-12 Budget Committee. Patton, member and current president of the Seaman School District’s Board of Education and former president of the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB), was appointed to the position today by Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe).

Patton succeeds Rep. Larry Campbell (R-Olathe) as the committee chair. Campbell resigned his House seat to become the State Budget Director on February 5th.

“With the Legislature facing the Supreme Court’s imposed deadline, it is important that the committee continue work with a chairman who understands the needs of schools and other core services,” said Ryckman. “Representative Patton’s experience as a school board member and as an attorney will bring pragmatic leadership to the legislative process and school finance discussion.”

Patton is in his second term in the Kansas House where he represents Northern and Western Shawnee County, Dover, Silver Lake and Willard. He has served fifteen years on the Seaman Board of Education, including five years as board president.

“As legislators, we have the dual responsibility to balance the financial needs of our schools and other essential services with the fiscal realities we all face as taxpayers,” said Patton. “My priority is to lead a fair process where all ideas are on the table and fully vetted.”

Patton said the committee would focus on preliminary work while the Legislature awaits the results of the cost study it commissioned earlier this year. The cost study, being conducted by a Texas A&M professor experienced in school finance analysis, is expected to be completed by March 15th. This study will be peer reviewed along with the previous two that the Legislature has utilized.

“This study will serve as an additional resource to help us make prudent decisions,” said Patton. “But, in order to talk about funding our schools in the 21st century, we need 21st century data.”