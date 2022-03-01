Topeka Lists Street Projects for 2022

Press release
The City of Topeka is kicking off another “Fix Our Streets” construction season, which will run from the first of March through November.
There are 13 reconstruction projects, and an additional 14 street rehabilitation, repair, or mill and overlay projects slated for the 2022 construction season.
Through the City’s various programs, crews will repair, replace or build new infrastructure, to include new sidewalks that didn’t exist before.
The following reconstruction projects are slated for 2022:
Funding for Fix Our Streets is primarily supported through the citywide half-cent sales tax.
For more information on projects scheduled for 2022, visit topeka.org/publicworks.