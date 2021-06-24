Topeka Makes “Best Run Cities” List

Where can you find the nation’s best-run cities?
There’s been a study done on that, and Kansas has a few representatives on the list.
The financial website WalletHub looked at how city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget.
They compared the operating efficiency of 150 of the largest U.S. cities to reveal which among them are managed best.
They constructed a “Quality of Services” score made up of 38 metrics grouped into six service categories, then measured that against the city’s per-capita budget.
When all the numbers were put together, three cities in Kansas made the Top 150 list.
At number 131 was Kansas City, Kansas.
Wichita came in at 47th.
And the survey ranked the 40th best-run city in the country as Topeka.