Topeka man accused of fleecing mom sent to federal prison

A man accused of defrauding his mother and others out of more than $911,000 has been sent to prison and ordered to pay back the money.

Prosecutors say 61-year-old James Kappler Jr., of Topeka, was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in federal prison for wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Kappler had told his mother that he had contracted the staph infection MRSA, which is resistant to many antibiotics.

He falsely told her he was involved in a drug study that would pay him $5 million eventually, but he needed help paying for medical care in the meantime.

Prosecutors say that when her money ran out, she sought more from her sister and friends.

Prosecutor Jan Sharp said Wednesday Nebraska gained jurisdiction over the case because some of the people who helped wired money from Nebraska.