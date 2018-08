A 25-year-old Topeka man is behind bars.

Police say Julian Linares used a baton to strike a victim in the head near SW Twilight and SW Arnold in Topeka around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was bleeding from the head and was taken to a hospital with moderate but non-life threatening injuries. Linares is being held on suspicion of Aggravated Battery.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.