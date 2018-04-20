WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


63°F
Clear
Feels Like 63°
Winds SE 18 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain65°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain49°
44°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain58°
45°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy62°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy63°
44°

Topeka man acquitted of first-degree murder

by on April 20, 2018 at 2:22 PM (3 hours ago)

A Topeka man has been acquitted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his best friend.

A Shawnee County jury on Thursday found 19-year-old Ernest Williams not guilty in Justice Mitchell’s death.  The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Mitchell died June 26 after being shot during an attempted robbery.

Investigators say Mitchell and Williams met 17-year-old Shayden Byrd and Lamero Dunstan at a Topeka fast-food restaurant for a drug deal.  Testimony indicated Dunstan pulled a gun and shot Mitchell twice.  Williams also drew a gun but didn’t fire it.

Prosecutors contended Williams was guilty of murder because the death happened during a dangerous felony.  Byrd was sentenced to five years in a juvenile facility after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.  Dunstan faces trial in August on first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery charges.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.