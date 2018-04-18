Topeka man arrested after hiding in attic

A Topeka man was arrested on burglary charges along with felony obstruction and other warrants Tuesday after he was found in the attic of a Topeka home.

According to Topeka Police, just after noon Tuesday, officers were looking for 36-year-old Nathaniel Mahkuk and found out that he was at a house in the 1800 block of SE 22nd Street.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in the backyard and made contact at the house.

Three occupants of the house were called out and spoke with the officers. They denied any knowledge of Mahkuk and allowed officers to come in and confirm he was not inside. While inside, officers noticed evidence to suggest the suspect had entered the attic space of the home.

Officers were able to eventually locate Mahkuk hiding in the attic and take him into custody.