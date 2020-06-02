Topeka man arrested after vehicle pursuit
Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces one individual is in custody following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle through south Shawnee County this morning.
On June 2nd, 2020, around 10:30 a.m., a deputy observed a 2002 Lincoln Town Car driving in the 7700 block of SW US-75 Highway. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Parsons, Kansas. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit traveled through the southern portion of Shawnee County and ended in Osage County.
Travis W. Wolverton (28) of Topeka was arrested and charged with felony flee and elude, reckless driving, multiple traffic violations, and drug charges.
The Kansas Highway Patrol, Capitol Police, and Osage County assisted with this incident.
This incident is still under investigation.