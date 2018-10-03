Topeka man arrested after Wednesday stabbing

An arrest was made after an early morning stabbing at a Topeka motel Wednesday.

Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard.

The victim said she had been stabbed by a family member and she sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Topeka Police and Shawnee County Sheriff’s officers worked together to find and arrest the suspect, Randy L. Williams.

Williams has been booked on Aggravated Domestic Battery, Sexual Battery and Indecent Liberties With a Child charges.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.