A Topeka man is behind bars on sex crime charges.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, 28-year-old Jamie Michael Woltje was arrested Tuesday evening on a charge of rape of a child under 14 years of age, aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under 14 years of age and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 years of age. The incident is believed to have happened in March of 2015 in Holton.

Woltje is jailed on $25,000 bond.