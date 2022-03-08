Topeka Man Arrested For Stealing Parking Meters

A Topeka man is accused of stealing more than two dozen parking meters from the downtown area of the capital city.
Police say 32-year-old David Allen Brookens II was arrested Monday and faces several charges.
On March 3rd, the Topeka Police Department was notified that approximately 26 parking meters had been stolen from the downtown area.
Detectives developed leads, and had issued an attempt to locate for the individual as a person of interest.
Around midnight Monday, a caller told police they saw someone walking with a shopping cart in an area of downtown and possibly stealing meters.
Officers were able to locate the individual and several parking meters that had just been stolen.
The charges against Brookens include two counts of theft, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage with intent to steal scrap metal.