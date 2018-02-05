WIBW News Now!

Topeka man arrested for forgery and identity theft in Jackson County

by on February 5, 2018 at 11:54 AM (2 hours ago)

A Topeka man was arrested over the weekend in Jackson County on forgery and identity theft charges.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Deputy stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Arizona Street in Holton, Kansas for a traffic violation. The deputy determined that the passenger in the vehicle, 47-year-old William Randall Manrose of Topeka had just allegedly committed a forgery at Walmart in Holton.

The investigation determined that Manrose allegedly made a purchase at Walmart using someone else’s identity and used a fake driver’s license to pass a forged check. Manrose was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for forgery and identity theft. Manrose posted bond and was released from the Jail on Sunday.