Topeka man arrested an hour after vehicle burglary in Mayetta

A man was arrested at a Topeka pawn shop Saturday in connection with a vehicle burglary that occurred earlier that day in rural Mayetta.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the burglary was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday. Within an hour, investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect – 30-year-old Todd Gordon Severt Jr, of Topeka – at the pawn shop and took him into custody.

The Topeka Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Severt was in possession of items allegedly stolen during the burglary. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on burglary and felony theft charges.

Jail records show Severt is being held on $15,000 bond.

Morse says the incident should serve as a reminder for people to avoid leaving valuables, keys and firearms in their vehicles.