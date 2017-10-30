WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


50°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 50°
Winds NNW 17 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy52°
27°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast45°
32°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Mostly Cloudy60°
47°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy66°
40°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy56°
42°

Topeka man arrested an hour after vehicle burglary in Mayetta

by on October 30, 2017 at 4:59 AM (1 hour ago)

A man was arrested at a Topeka pawn shop Saturday in connection with a vehicle burglary that occurred earlier that day in rural Mayetta.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the burglary was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday. Within an hour, investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect – 30-year-old Todd Gordon Severt Jr, of Topeka – at the pawn shop and took him into custody.

The Topeka Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Severt was in possession of items allegedly stolen during the burglary. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on burglary and felony theft charges.

Jail records show Severt is being held on $15,000 bond.

Morse says the incident should serve as a reminder for people to avoid leaving valuables, keys and firearms in their vehicles.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle