Topeka Man Arrested in Shooting Death

Prosecutors have charged the owner of a gun found in a Topeka home by toddlers, who accidentally shot a 13-year-old girl with it.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment, and criminal possession of a gun by a felon against 22-year-old Dejuan Thomas Yelverton, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Police have said Yelverton owned the gun that was found by toddlers.
As the children were handling the gun, it fired, hitting 13-year-old DaMya Hudnall in the back of the head.
She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
She died after being taken off life support.
Kansas law allows for a first-degree murder charge for any homicide resulting from the commission of another felony crime, such as being a felon in possession of a gun.
Yelverton is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on $250,000 bond.