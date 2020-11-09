Topeka Man Arrested in Sign Shooting Incident
Image: Shawnee County Corrections Dept
A man has been charged with shooting three teenagers he believed stole Donald Trump campaign signs.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Robert Sinner, 39, turned himself into police, and is being held on $75,000 bond.
Sinner is charged with criminal discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the October 31st incident in Topeka.
One of the teenagers involved in the incident has been charged with aggravated assault.
Prosecutors say Jose Garcia tried to hit Sinner with the car he was driving.
Police have said the shooting happened after Sinner confronted the teens because he believed they had previously stolen Trump campaign signs.
When officers responded to the shooting on Halloween, they found Robert Sinner and Justin Sinner, 34, armed with guns.
A few blocks away, a silver Acura was found wrecked and abandoned.
One of the teens was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Two juveniles with gunshot wounds went to a local hospital on their own.