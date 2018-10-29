Topeka man arrested in weekend homicide

A Topeka man has been booked on a first degree murder charge after a body was found Saturday afternoon in a North Topeka apartment.

Thirty-four-year-old Luke A. Wabaunsee was booked in connection with the death of 42-year-old Michelle Stadler who was found in apartment 305 at 300 NW Grant Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fifty-four-year-old George Rector was also interviewed as a person of interest, but he was released.

Investigators say Stadler died from blunt force trauma and they are calling it a homicide.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.