Topeka man arrested for multiple felonies following car chase

Two people are in custody following an early morning car chase that started north of Topeka and carried over into the city limits.

Sgt. Eric Frye with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted a stolen vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of NW 46th Street and Highway 75.

The black 1998 Ford Explorer was reported stolen last week.

The driver of the stolen truck refused to pull over and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit toward north Topeka.

Frye says the driver of the stolen vehicle swerved toward and almost hit a Capitol Police Officer’s patrol vehicle during the chase.

The Topeka Police Department joined the chase when the suspects reached the city limits.

Frye says speeds were reduced to between 30 – 40 miles-per-hour once the chase entered north Topeka.

The pursuit lasted nearly 15 minutes before the truck stopped in the 1500 Block of NE Jefferson Street, where the driver and a passenger got out and fled on foot, said Frye.

Officers and sheriff’s deputies searched the area and located one of the suspects.

The suspect, 32-year-old Michael S. Lester, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Jail.

He was booked on felony charges of fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property and interference with a law enforcement officer. He’s also faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and numerous traffic violations.

Lester is being held without bond, according to jail records.

A second person was detained in the area where the pursuit ended and the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating their involvement in the pursuit.