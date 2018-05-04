WIBW News Now!

Topeka man arrested on drug and weapons charges

by on May 4, 2018 at 4:51 AM (3 hours ago)

A Topeka man was arrested on drug and weapons charges Thursday.

According to a release from Topeka Police, officers from the Community Response Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of SE Branner. While conducting the stop, officers determined that the driver and passenger had open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen to Topeka Police.

Thirty-four-year-old Robert Taylor Gayland was arrested and booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamines and numerous traffic charges.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

