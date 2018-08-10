WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


87°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 92°
Winds North 13 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear92°
66°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear93°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear94°
70°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm88°
68°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm86°
68°

Topeka man booked for stealing mail Thursday

by on August 10, 2018 at 11:12 AM (3 hours ago)

A 29-year-old Topeka man has been booked on charges connected with stealing mail.

Joshua Carpenter is thought to have victimized at least 60 homes. He was arrested on Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, forgery, criminal use of a financial card and criminal damage of property.

Police remind homeowners to always check and clear your mailbox of any mail. Also, report any suspicious activity of subjects checking your or the neighbors’ mailboxes.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.