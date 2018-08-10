Topeka man booked for stealing mail Thursday

A 29-year-old Topeka man has been booked on charges connected with stealing mail.

Joshua Carpenter is thought to have victimized at least 60 homes. He was arrested on Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, forgery, criminal use of a financial card and criminal damage of property.

Police remind homeowners to always check and clear your mailbox of any mail. Also, report any suspicious activity of subjects checking your or the neighbors’ mailboxes.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.