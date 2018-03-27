Topeka man booked on multiple charges after domestic incident

A Topeka man was booked on Aggravated Kidnapping and Domestic Battery charges after a Monday night incident.

According to Topeka Police, officers responded to the 2400 block of SW 24th just after 11 p.m., where witnesses told them a white man was seen arguing with and dragging a white woman through a yard as she yelled for help.

Officers went to the home to check on the woman. She ran out to the officers and was taken to be interviewed by a detective.

The man came out on his own and was identified at 27-year-old Cain Harris. Bond has not been set in the case.