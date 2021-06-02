Topeka Man, Business Banned From Doing Business

A Topeka man and his contracting business have been banned from doing business in Kansas until June 26th for alleged violations of consumer protection laws.
Defendants Kevin Wilkinson and Topeka Roofing and Gutters, LLC, are accused of multiple violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and the Kansas Roofing Registration Act.
They are accused of making false statements and misrepresentations regarding roofing services or repairs, entering into excessively one-sided consumer transactions in favor of the supplier, and of operating as a roofing contractor without being registered.
The transactions allegedly involved consumers in Douglas, Jackson, Osage and Shawnee counties.
Shawnee County District Judge Mary Christopher has entered a temporary restraining order, banning the defendants from doing business in Kansas until June 26th.
In addition, Judge Christopher ordered that the defendants be temporarily banned from advertising, soliciting, performing, accepting payments for, supervising, operating, or in any manner conducting business related to the sale of property or services, including roofing and gutter services.