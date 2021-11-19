Topeka Man Charged in Confrontation With Officers

A 59-year-old man is charged with threatening Topeka police officers with a knife and hand saw at a hotel last weekend.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says that Norman Kelly, of Topeka, was arrested after a confrontation at the Hotel Topeka at City Center.
Police say Kelly was banned from the property the previous week after he was fired.
Police were called to the hotel, formerly known as the Capital Plaza, on Saturday after reports that Kelly was armed with a large kitchen knife and a hand saw.
Police say he swung the weapons at officers in the parking lot.
Police were able to subdue Kelly with Tasers and impact weapons such as bean bags.
He is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, interference with law enforcement, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.
Kelly remains in custody with a bond set at 50,000 dollars.