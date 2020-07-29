      Weather Alert

Topeka man charged in fatal June motorcycle crash

Jul 29, 2020 @ 1:05pm

A 51-year-old Topeka man has been charged with unintentional but reckless second-degree murder and other counts for a June crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Tommy Lynn Sherrill Sr. was charged Tuesday in the June 30 crash that led to the death of 26-year-old motorcyclist Dylan Jay Hernandez.

Hernandez died July 11 of complications from massive head trauma suffered when his motorcycle collided with a building at Topeka’s municipal airport.

Prosecutors say an investigation showed a truck was involved in causing the crash and that Sherrill had been driving the truck.

Sherrill was arrested July 22 and is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

