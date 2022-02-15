Topeka Man Convicted Of Murder

A Shawnee County jury has convicted Todge Anderson for the 2020 robbery and murder of a Topeka man.
After a five-day trial, jurors returned guilty verdicts against Anderson, 36, for first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony, intentional second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, marijuana distribution, and the criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
The crimes stem from the robbery and killing of Christopher McMillon, 38, in October of 2020.
A family member found McMillon dead at his home after he failed to show up at a youth basketball game.
Neighbors reported having heard gunshots about 12:50 that morning.
Anderson’s sentencing is set for April 13th.
Two people who testified against Anderson during his trial also face charges linked to McMillon’s death.
Latrelle Praylow pleaded guilty last September to aggravated robbery and unintentional but reckless second-degree murder.
Tishara Moran is scheduled to appear at a March 4th plea hearing.