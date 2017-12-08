Topeka man convicted of sex offenses Friday

A Topeka man was convicted on sex offense charges Friday.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Charles L. Freeman III was convicted of six felony counts of sexual violence against a child. The verdict was returned just before 6 p.m. in a trial that began December 4. The charges stemmed from Freeman’s sexual abuse of his two daughters, both under the age of 14 at the time. The conduct occurred between the years of 2008-2011. All six felonies (one count of Aggravated Indecent Liberties and five counts of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy) are off-grid offenses and each carries a presumptive sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole until serving at least 25 years.

Freeman’s sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. February 22, 2018.