WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


31°F
Clear
Feels Like 26°
Winds WSW 5 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear45°
27°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear44°
27°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear59°
35°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy56°
29°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy46°
29°

Topeka man convicted of sex offenses Friday

by on December 8, 2017 at 8:36 PM (2 hours ago)

A Topeka man was convicted on sex offense charges Friday.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Charles L. Freeman III was convicted of six felony counts of sexual violence against a child. The verdict was returned just before 6 p.m. in a trial that began December 4. The charges stemmed from Freeman’s sexual abuse of his two daughters, both under the age of 14 at the time. The conduct occurred between the years of 2008-2011. All six felonies (one count of Aggravated Indecent Liberties and five counts of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy) are off-grid offenses and each carries a presumptive sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole until serving at least 25 years.

Freeman’s sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. February 22, 2018.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.