Topeka Man Dies Following Traffic Stop
Kendra Shaelene Murdock Image: Jackson Co Sheriff's Dept
Press release
Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reports the identity of the man who died following a Saturday morning traffic stop by a Jackson County deputy.
Trevar Lamont Johnson, 37, of Topeka died following a traffic stop near the Brown County line on US Hwy 75 shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.
Johnson had been the passenger in the vehicle, and told a deputy on scene that he had ingested methamphetamine and needed to go to the hospital.
Johnson was rushed to the Holton Community Hospital where he died minutes later.
Johnson’s identity had not initially been made public pending the notification of his family.
Deputies seized a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, counterfeit bills, credit cards, and a handgun.
The driver, Kendra Shaelene Murdock, 37, of Topeka, was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use, criminal use of weapons, counterfeiting currency, driving while suspended, and no insurance.
Murdock is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.
As per protocol, Sheriff Morse requested an outside agency to investigate the death of Mr. Johnson.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the death investigation.