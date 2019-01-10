Topeka man found dead in Jackson County Wednesday

An autopsy will be performed on a Topeka man found in Jackson County Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, around 1:20 p.m. deputies were told about a dead body a half-mile north of the Shawnee County line on P.4 Road and a mile and a half west of US Highway 75.

P.4 Road is a low-maintenance road and is impassable during wet weather.

A blue Chevy Silverado was found there stuck in the mud, as was the body of 70-year-old Dannie Smith and his black lab Bear. Bear was in good health.

Smith had been reported missing to Topeka police on January 6th. No one had seen him since the 4th. Smith often traveled to the Potawatomi reservation to buy cigarettes.