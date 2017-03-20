Topeka man gets four years for sex trafficking of a teenage girl

A Topeka man was ordered to spend nearly four years in prison for the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, 30-year-old Reginald Eugene Newman pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

Newman told prosecutors that on March 21, 2015, he and his wife took the teenager from Topeka to Junction City for the purpose of prostitution.

Newman’s wife – Tiara Jade Newman – also pleaded guilty in this case.

Beall says the couple rented two rooms at a Value Place motel in Junction City, one of which was used for commercial sex acts.

While there, Tiara Newman and the teenage victim met a soldier from Fort Riley who paid $250 to have sex with both of them.

Five days later, Tiara Newman took the teen along with her to a Manhattan hotel for an “outcall” visit with a customer. Newman told the customer the teen was “new” and that she was “showing her the business.”

A release from Beall’s office states the customer noticed the teen was “nervous” and he gave her a tip when paying for the illicit services.

Beall says the Newmans kept all the money from the teen’s activities.

Tiara Newman was sentenced earlier this month to nearly three years in prison.