Topeka Man Held After Shooting

Aug 17, 2020 @ 10:49am
Image: Shawnee County Dept of Corrections

A man who was arrested after being shot at by a Topeka police officer remains in jail in connection with several charges.

Topeka Police said 22-year-old Colten Andrew Hawley was arrested Saturday morning after a confrontation with an officer.

A police spokesman said an officer encountered Hawley, who was armed with a gun, in a Motel 6 parking lot, and fired at him but didn’t hit Hawley.

The officer chased Hawley a short distance on foot before arresting him.

The officer has been placed on leave while the shooting is investigated.

Hawley was already wanted in connection with kidnapping, criminal threat, and a parole violation.

He is now also facing charges of assaulting an officer, interfering with police, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Hawley is being held without bail at the Shawnee County Jail.

