Topeka man indicted for eight robberies

A Topeka man was indicted Wednesday on charges of eight robberies at area businesses, including three at the same Gage Boulevard liquor store.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 35-year-old Joseph Bryant Toole III is charged with robbing Lynn’s Liquor Store at 3335 SW Gage on July 16, September 20 and November 2 of 2018. He also is said to have robbed a Sonic in Lawrence, the Kwik Shop on NE Wabash, the Mexican Taco Shop at 37th and Burlingame, the Gas Trip in the 500 block of SW Croco and the Super Store on 21st Street, all this year.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.