Topeka man jailed after abandoning his child while running from police

A man who police say was fighting with a woman outside the Topeka Public Library on Thursday afternoon left his child behind in a stroller while trying to run from the scene.

Topeka police say an officer working off-duty security at the library was called outside around 1 p.m. after a fight broke out in the parking lot.

The man and woman involved in the fight saw the off-duty officer and attempted to leave the area on foot.

The man was pushing a child in a stroller at the time and started to run as more police arrived. He then abandoned the stroller with the child still inside and continued to run from officers.

He was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The woman was also detained a short distance from the library.

Lt. Chris Heaven says 25-year-old Alexander Michael Newman was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the incident. Newman is charged with aggravated assault, felony obstruction and child endangerment.

Heaven could not immediately confirm the woman’s identity.

Police say Newman is the child’s father.