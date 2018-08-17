Topeka man jailed after Thursday stabbing

A Topeka man is in jail after he is said to have stabbed another man Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. officers were sent to the 1400 block of SW Munson where they found an adult male suffering from a stab wound. He told police he was stabbed by 23-year-old James Lucas. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a severe, but not life threatening wound. The suspect also sustained minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. Lucas then was taken to jail on aggravated battery charges.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.