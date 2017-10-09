Topeka man jailed for trying to force victim into trunk of stolen car

A Topeka man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly trying to force someone into the trunk of a stolen car.

Police say a white Hyundai was stolen Friday night during an aggravated robbery in the 1400 block of SW Bryon Lane. Officers responding to the call spotted to stolen car headed north on Lane, a few blocks from the apartments where it was reported stolen.

Police tried to stop the car after watching the driver commit a traffic violation.

The driver was arrested after trying to run away on foot. Once in custody, police learned he was the suspect in the aggravated robbery and that he had tried to force the victim into the trunk of the car.

The suspect, 19-year-old Isaac King, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and several other charges.