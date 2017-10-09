WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


55°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 55°
Winds NNE 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy73°
45°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain48°
39°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear64°
45°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear77°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear86°
66°

Topeka man jailed for trying to force victim into trunk of stolen car

by on October 9, 2017 at 5:29 AM (3 hours ago)

A Topeka man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly trying to force someone into the trunk of a stolen car.

Police say a white Hyundai was stolen Friday night during an aggravated robbery in the 1400 block of SW Bryon Lane. Officers responding to the call spotted to stolen car headed north on Lane, a few blocks from the apartments where it was reported stolen.

Police tried to stop the car after watching the driver commit a traffic violation. 

The driver was arrested after trying to run away on foot. Once in custody, police learned he was the suspect in the aggravated robbery and that he had tried to force the victim into the trunk of the car.

The suspect, 19-year-old Isaac King, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and several other charges.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle