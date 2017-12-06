WIBW News Now!

Topeka man killed, another injured in K4 accident Tuesday afternoon

by on December 6, 2017 at 4:14 AM (2 hours ago)

An accident at the Shawnee-Jefferson County line on K4 Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a Topeka man and injured another.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by 37-year-old Henry C. Carey Jr. was southbound on K4 just after 4:30 p.m. and tried to pass two vehicles to avoid a rear-end collision. The Explorer struck a northbound 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven by 67-year-old Thomas E. Prescott head-on. Prescott was killed and Carey was taken to Stormont Vail for treatment.

The highway was closed for just under four hours while authorities investigated. It was reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.