A 40-year-old Topeka man was killed Wednesday in a single-car crash in Jefferson County.

The crash occurred about 3 miles south of Meridan around 8 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Travis Huggins was driving a 1995 Pontiac Firebird on NE 62nd Road just west of K-4 Highway.

Huggins was traveling at an excessive rate of speed when the car veered off the gravel road and crashed into a utility pole.

Huggins was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.