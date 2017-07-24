Topeka man who led prostitution ring pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking charge

A Topeka accused of being the leader of a prostitution ring pleaded guilty to a federal sex trafficking charge, according to a news release.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 43-year-old Frank Boswell on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

Boswell, the former owner of a nightclub in Lawrence, admitted that he and his co-defendants employed female commercial sex workers who served clients in Kansas and other states.

Boswell used the Internet, cell phones, texting and social media to keep in touch with members of his organization, track the movements of sex workers and advertise sexual services.

Beall says Boswell and others involved in the ring looked for women who needed money and a place to live wherever they found them — including homeless shelters — to recruit as commercial sex workers.

The organization targeted single mothers and women with drug problems.

The conspirators used drugs well as the threat of violence to make the women compliant. The women turned the money they made over to Boswell and he paid for their rent, utilities and cell phones.

Boswell is set to be sentenced on October 23. Attorneys have agreed to a recommended sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

One of Boswell’s co-defendants – Barry M. Johnson – was previously sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Prosecutors say Michaela Hekekia, Shannon Nelson, Shannon Nelson, Sean P. Hall and Rachel Flenniken have also been convicted in the case. They are all awaiting sentencing.