Topeka man pleads guilty in federal tax return fraud scheme

by on August 2, 2017 at 9:17 AM (1 hour ago)

A Kansas man pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy that tried to obtain about $445,000 in fraudulent federal income tax returns.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Larson said in a news release that 24-year-old Orville Frame Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Missouri. The scheme used false W-2 forms to file fraudulent federal and state income tax returns.

Prosecutors say Frame and a co-defendant, 37-year-old Byron Meeks of Topeka, attempted to obtain about $445,000 but received only $10,945 from one federal
refund and $3,389 in a Kansas state tax refund.

Meeks was sentenced in April to five years in federal prison without parole.

Frame faces a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

