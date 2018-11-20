WIBW News Now!

Topeka man pleads guilty to robbing Azura Credit Union

by on November 20, 2018 at 12:56 PM (3 hours ago)

According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a Topeka man pleaded guilty today to robbing a local credit union.

63-year-old Robert Charles Frazier of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.  In his plea, he admitted that on August 20th, 2018, he robbed the Azura Credit Union at 1129 S. Kansas Avenue in Topeka.

He told a teller, “This is a robbery. Give me your twenties, fifties and hundreds.”  After receiving the money, he left the building and sat down on a nearby wall.  An off-duty Topeka police officer working security arrested him.

Sentencing is set for February 26th.  Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of five years in federal prison.

