Topeka man sentenced to 30 years for plot to bomb Fort Riley

A Topeka man who tried to detonate a car bomb on the Fort Riley military base in Manhattan was sentenced Monday to serve 30 years in federal prison.

John T. Booker Jr., 22, pleaded guilty in February to one count of attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and one count of attempted destruction of government property by fire or explosion.

In a news release Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security Dana J. Boente said the prison sentence holds Booker accountable for “his plan to kill U.S. military personnel on American soil in the name of ISIS.”

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says Booker admitted that he wanted to kill American soldiers and to assist ISIS’s fight against the U.S. His plan called for constructing a bomb containing 1,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate. Booker intended to trigger the bomb himself and die in the process, and filmed a video he intended Americans to see after his death.

“You sit in your homes and think this war is just over in Iraq,” Booker said in the video. “Today we will bring the Islamic State straight to your doorstep.”

Booker unknowingly made the bomb with inert materials provided to him by two undercover FBI agents.

Booker became the target of an FBI investigation in March 2014 after posting on Facebook that he wanted to commit jihad.

During his trial, Booker admitted that he tried to enlist in the U.S. Army in order to commit an insider attack against American soldiers like the one at Fort Hood in Texas. Those plans were thwarted when he was denied entry into the Army.

Booker began communicating with an undercover FBI informant in October 2014, telling the agent that he dreamed of being a fighter in the Middle East. At one point, Booker proposed capturing and killing an American soldier.

In March 2015, Booker was introduced to another FBI informant who he believed would help him plan an attack. Booker said he wanted to detonate a suicide bomb because he couldn’t be captured, all the evidence would be destroyed and he would be guaranteed to hit his target.

In a video filmed on March 10, 2015 at Freedom Park, near Fort Riley’s Marshall Army Airfield, Booker pledged his allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

That same month, Booker rented a storage unit in Topeka where he would later assemble the bomb.

Booker was taken into custody on April 10, 2015 when he and the two FBI agents drove to an area near Fort Riley where he planned to enter the base undetected through a utility gate. Agents arrested Booker when he made the final connections on the device that he thought would arm the bomb.