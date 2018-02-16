Topeka man sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for killings of two men

A Topeka man will spend more than 50 years in prison for the slayings of two men, one of whom was dismembered.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports 63-year-old Maximo Campillo-Echevarria was sentenced Thursday for the September deaths of 61-year-old Thomas Paul O’Conner and 22-year-old Chance Christian Crank, who was dismembered. He was sentenced to 51 years for O’Conner’s death and a concurrent term of nearly 13 years for Crank’s death.

O’Conner was found suffering from stab wounds at an apartment building in September. At the same time, firefighters found Crank’s dismembered body while extinguishing a fire at Campillo-Echevarria’s nearby apartment.

Campillo-Echevarria was convicted in 1981 of first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Pedro Machado. He was paroled from a life sentence in 2000. Campillo-Echevarria fled Cuba in the 1980 Mariel boat lift.