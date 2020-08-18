Topeka Man Sentenced For ID Theft, Bank Fraud
A Topeka man has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for devising an identity theft scheme that caused a loss of more than $47,000, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.
42-year old Joseph Adams pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud.
In his plea, Adams admitted he and a co-defendant obtained stolen mail containing checks and information on victims’ identities.
They used a software program to make counterfeit checks and identification cards.
They passed the counterfeit checks at stores, including a Walmart in Overland Park.
They also used a stolen identity to access an account at Capital Federal Bank.
The overall loss was approximately $47,600.
Co-defendant Danielle Hutchens is scheduled for sentencing September 28th.