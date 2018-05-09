WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


83°F
Clear
Feels Like 82°
Winds WNW 12 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear87°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy94°
71°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy94°
59°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm89°
62°

Topeka man sentenced for McDonald’s robbery

by on May 9, 2018 at 12:49 PM (1 hour ago)

A Topeka man was sentenced on Wednesday for robbing a McDonald’s in July 2017.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 31-year-old Brendon R. Thompson pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of aiding and abetting another robber who brandished a firearm during the robbery.

In his plea, Thompson admitted that on July 10, 2017, he and another man robbed the McDonald’s restaurant at 1100 South Kansas Avenue in Topeka. Thompson went behind the counter and took money from the registers while the other robber brandished a firearm. The robbers fled when police arrived. Thompson was arrested near the restaurant, while the other robber got away.

Thompson will serve a maximum of 12 years and 10 months in federal prison.