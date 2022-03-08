Topeka Man Sentenced For Murder

A Topeka man has been sentenced to 48 years and nine months in jail for the death of his ex-girlfriend.
Jeremy Lardner was sentenced for second-degree murder for the death of Brandi Prchal, 36, who was found dead in Lardner’s gas-filled home on November 1st, 2019.
She had suffered blunt force trauma, and was dead at the scene, police said.
Police and fire departments had responded to calls reporting the smell of natural gas at the home.
After fire officials forced their way in, Lardner was found unconscious in the home.
He was charged with Prchal’s murder after he was released from the hospital, WIBW television reported.
He was initially charged with first-degree murder, but in January accepted a plea deal to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping in the death of Prchal.
She was an officer for the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.